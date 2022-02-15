ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-$2.147 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 598,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,851. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.