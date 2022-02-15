ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ACNB has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 212.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 275,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $3,381,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 157.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 139.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.