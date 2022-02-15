Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

