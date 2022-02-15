Adam Rothstein Acquires 41,345 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $2,487,000.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

