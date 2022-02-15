ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 328,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

