AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 642,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,738. AECOM has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.