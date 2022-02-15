Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGLE. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

