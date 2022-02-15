aelf Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $195.11 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00232097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.