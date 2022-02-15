Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AENZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

