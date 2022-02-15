AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

AERC opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on AeroClean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.