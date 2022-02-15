Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AEMD opened at $1.40 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

