Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $77.00. The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 84833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $29,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

