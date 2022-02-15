AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

ASGLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

