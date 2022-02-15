Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.31. Agora has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

