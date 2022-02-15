Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

