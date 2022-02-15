Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,869. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

