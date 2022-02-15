Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

