AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 228.70 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 224.40 ($3.04). Approximately 52,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.70 ($2.96).

The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.18.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

