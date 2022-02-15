Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AIMD opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 508.72%.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

