Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AIMD opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 508.72%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.