Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Air Canada stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

