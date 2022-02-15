Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.