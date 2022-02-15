Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 13,874 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

