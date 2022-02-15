Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 8.30 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 7.63 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.19.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

