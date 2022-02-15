Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.14 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $173.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

