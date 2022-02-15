Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.75 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Macy's Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

