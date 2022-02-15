Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $408.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.98. RH has a 52 week low of $362.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

