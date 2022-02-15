Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 58,062 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 514.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

DADA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

