Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 27,300 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

