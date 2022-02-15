Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Allbirds stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

