AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE AB opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.