Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

