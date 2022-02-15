Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.