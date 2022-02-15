Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,160 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

