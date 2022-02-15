Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,700 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

