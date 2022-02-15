Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,630 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

