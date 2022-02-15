Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 644. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

