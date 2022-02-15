Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 288,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

