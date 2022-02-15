Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

