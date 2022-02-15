Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Up 160.0% in January

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 425,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 304,015 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,874,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

