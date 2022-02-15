Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($25.44) and last traded at GBX 1,845 ($24.97). Approximately 23,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 52,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($24.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,315 ($31.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £755.79 million and a PE ratio of 38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,050.60.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

