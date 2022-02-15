Ambev Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,999 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 405% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,782 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,252,133. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

