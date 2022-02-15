Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 224,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,726 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 190,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

