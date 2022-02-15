AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

AMERCO stock opened at $577.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $498.90 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AMERCO by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMERCO by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

