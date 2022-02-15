American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 98.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,343,448 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,543,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,221,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

