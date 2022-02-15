American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $849.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.