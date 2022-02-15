American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.
Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Well by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 624,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 152,635 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.