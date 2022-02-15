American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Well by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 624,542 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 152,635 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.