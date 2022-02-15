America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

