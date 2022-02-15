Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.66.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.25 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.