Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USAS. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.04.

USAS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

