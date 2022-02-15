Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 111.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.31. 14,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.